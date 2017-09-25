Edmonton candidates to face off Monday night in first public forums of the election

If you live in Ward 1 or 2, Monday night is your chance to grill the people running to represent you on city council.

That's when the first of the city's Ward Councillor Forums begin.

The Ward 1 forum is at Westlawn Junior High School at 9520-165 Street NW, and the Ward 2 forum is at Rosslyn Junior High School at 13215-113A Street NW.

Both start at 7 p.m.

The forums are a chance for candidates to introduce themselves and present their platform to the residents of their respective wards.

Incumbent Coun. Andrew Knack was the only candidate running in Ward 1 until Nomination Day, after which three more candidates came forward; Reuben Avellana, Randy Allen and Dave Olivier.

Ward 2 has the lowest number of candidates in the entire election with incumbent Coun. Bev Esslinger, Ali Haymour and Shelley Tupper.

The public can ask questions in person or on Twitter using the hashtag #Ward1Forum and #Ward2Forum