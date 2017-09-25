New app will warn speeding drivers of photo radar zones

Edmonton drivers worried about getting dinged for going over the speed limit can now download a new app that will warn you if you're speeding in a photo radar zone.

“It’s one of those things that people need," said Benjamin Lavine, the fourth-year computer science student behind the new app, called Edmonton Photo Radar.

"You don’t want to be the person that tends to speed if you’re late for work or whatever, you don’t want to be the one who is getting caught and getting a ticket,” he said.

Of course, it's also illegal to look at a phone while driving, but Lavine said the app will audibly alert a driver when they're speeding, so it's possible to open it before a trip starts.

“You just have it there running in the background as you’re driving,” Lavine said.

Lavine's app makes use of the city's online map of photo radar locations, which staff made public last month.

He made the first version for Apple iOS, and it was downloaded 12,000 times in the first couple of weeks. He then made a version for android which made some tweaks to the original.

“The initial version only told you the zone you were in,” he said.

“The most recent update actually will figure out how fast you are going and figure out what the speed limit is, where you are right now and it will actually alert you if you are going above the speed limit.”