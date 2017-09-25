Police release sketch of man wanted for indecent act

Edmonton police have release a sketch of a man they believe exposed himself to a teenage girl earlier this month.

Police said in a press release that a 14-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop near Parsons Road and 91 Street on Sept. 8 when she was approached by a man she did not know.

The man allegedly exposed himself to her and then fled on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a 30-year-old white male, believed to be between 5'6" and 5'8" tall with a stocky build. He has short dark hair with slight balding on the top, and was last seeing wearing a blue blazer, blue dress pants and a light-coloured shirt with dark shoes.