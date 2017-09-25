'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish

Freezing them didn’t work.

Stunning them with electricity didn’t work.

Now, the City of St. Albert hopes a helping of organic chemicals is enough to kill thousands of invading goldfish.

“I call them franken-fish,” said St. Albert’s environment director Leah Kongsrude.

“They’re really cute little goldfish in your little glass bowl, but you let them out and they turn into monsters.”

Asian Goldfish, which are not native to Alberta and are considered an invasive species, have taken over St. Albert’s Edgewater and Ted Hole storm water facilities.

Kongsrude said the “extremely aggressive” fish were introduced by people who probably thought they were dumping their pets in a humane way by putting them in a storm water pond.

What those pet owners likely did not know is that goldfish grow into the space they are provided, and can get as long as 12 inches.

Their populations grow even more dramatically.

“In less than five years, they’ve been able to increase their numbers from two, to thousands,” Kongsrude said.

Goldfish outcompete native species and pose a threat to the storm water ponds and the natural aquatic ecosystems of the Sturgeon River.

The city tried freezing them out last winter, with no success.

“We actually lowered the water level in the pond and we tried to make it so low that it would freeze right to the bottom in the winter, which we thought would kill them. But it doesn’t, apparently,” Kongsrude said.

Then they tried "electrofishing," but were stymied again.

“You put a current into the water and it basically stuns them and we try to remove them – but we turned up the volume on the electricity … and they didn’t even blink.”

On Tuesday, officials will launch their third, and what they hope will be final, attempt, by releasing the chemical rotenone – a naturally occurring compound derived from plant roots – to kill fish without harming people or other wildlife.

Rotenone has also been used to wipe out goldfish in Okotoks and Grande Prairie.

Meanwhile, Kongsrude urged goldfish owners to be smart about how they dispose of their pets.