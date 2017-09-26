5 things to do for Edmonton Design Week

Edmonton Design Week is taking over public spaces across this city until the weekend, and luckily you don’t have to be a city planner or architect to appreciate the abundance of talent Edmonton has to offer. Here are five events showcasing what Edmonton artists, designers and architects are doing to shape the city.

IMPULSE+LOOP

Presented by Nuit Blanche, IMPULSE+LOOP consists of 15 interactive illuminated see-saws and loops at Kinistinâw Park, 96 Street and 102A Avenue. Members of the public are invited to sit down and activate the street amenities to turn the park into “a space of urban play”. The project is open day and night until Saturday.

“The more you play on the equipment and take a ride on the see-saw, the louder the music becomes and the brighter the lights,” said Moirae Choquette, a spokesperson for Edmonton Design Week.

“It’s really nice to see a lot of vibrancy being added to The Quarters because it’s an up and coming neighbourhood.”

The Graphic Appetite

The Enterprise Square building is hosting two installations: The Shin Matsunaga Poster Exhibition, a gallery by Japanese graphic designer Shin Matsunaga, and Design Through Time, which showcases the evolution of the home over 150 years.

“They’ve built out different styles of rooms, so a room from the 1960s or ‘50s, and there’s one from 1867,” Choquette said.

The Shin Matsunaga Poster Exhibition runs Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Design Through Time is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General Concern

Furniture and home accessory retailer General Concern joins with dc3 Art Projects and Hard Copy Art Book And Zine Fair for a pop-up retail space and art gallery showcasing new and established artists from around the world. It runs daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of Manulife Place.

Vignettes Design Series

Vignettes is one of the anchoring events of Edmonton Design Week and consists of 14 design teams building eight by eight foot spaces which house the works of Canada 150-inspired art installations. It runs all week until Saturday at the Former Reuse Building, 10004 103A Avenue.

“You see a lot of really creative, wacky, weird, strange, beautiful vignettes being showcased,” Choquette said.

Wrap up party