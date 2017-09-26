Alberta says women reaching parity on appointments to boards, agencies

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it is achieving gender parity for those appointed to its agencies, boards, and commissions.

Stephanie McLean, the minister for Service Alberta, says one third of board members were women in March 2015.

Today, that number is 48 per cent as the government has filled more than 700 positions.

McLean says it reflects a government approach to actively recruit more women.

There are more than 280 agencies boards and commissions that work at arm's-length from the government.

The province is reviewing the mandates of all boards and has already reduced or amalgamated 26 of them to streamline service and save $33 million.

It has also reduced salaries and eradicated perks such as golf memberships.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says the system had lost focus under the former Progressive Conservative government.

"In too many cases, appointments were made based on political connections or with no regard to representing a broad range of viewpoints and backgrounds," Ceci said at a news conference Tuesday.

"Alberta's agencies, boards and commissions were about who you know rather than what you know."

McLean said the numbers send a strong message.

"The process is open, and it's open to Alberta's diversity," she said.