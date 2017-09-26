'Deplorable': Ward 9 candidates wary after campaign volunteer's car window smashed

A city council candidate is urging volunteers to park their campaign vehicles indoors after one had its window smashed on Sunday.

Ward 9 candidate Payman Parseyan says a volunteer with a Parseyan campaign sticker on her back window was parked at a Windermere Home Sense and came out to find the window shattered.

“It’s a safe assumption to say that it was campaign related,” Parseyan said. “It was her back window smashed and there was a giant Parseyan sticker on the back – nothing else was damaged.”

The vandals struck a month after Parseyan’s personal car, also wrapped in campaign material, was totalled by someone who scratched it extensively with a sharp object.

He sent an e-mail to his volunteers suggesting they start parking their vehicles indoors if they can.

Parseyan has about 150 volunteers and many have decals on their vehicles.

He said he offered to replace volunteer’s smashed window, but she had already fixed it and asked him for another campaign sticker.

As for himself, he replaced his totalled Audi with a cargo van and is back on the streets.

“Instead of the scare tactics to push me away from having a car wrap, now it’s a giant billboard on wheels,” he said.

Parseyan said he has also had several large signs vandalized, but he did not want to speculate on the vandals' motivation.

Ward 9 candidate Sandy Pon said one of her signs was slashed within a day of putting it up on a fence in Rutherford on Sept. 4.

After posting pictures of the ruined sign on social media, she got a barrage of “disturbing” comments.

“We got very, very misogynistic, racial comments from people, people that we don’t know. And those are men. They are on my social media,” she said.

Pon said her campaign team discussed bringing security to the next candidates forum but ultimately decided not to.

Ward 9 candidate Tim Cartmell said he reached out to all the other campaigns to let them know he will report any vandalism he sees against any of their campaign materials.

He said two of his large signs were ripped down by people who jumped out of a car and started ripping them off a fence, but the vandals fled when the homeowner woke up and turned on a light.

“Quite simply it’s deplorable,” Cartmell said.

“There’s just no place for this in an election forum or an election period.”

Parseyan has had signs up since June, while the other candidates did not start putting them up until this month.

Ward 9 candidate Rob Agostinis said a lot of residents have told him they were upset about Parseyan’s signs going up so early, but he said it’s “horrible” that anyone would resort to attacking property.

Candidate Mark Hope, like Agostinis, said he has not been hit with any acts of vandalism.

“It’s hard to comprehend why it’s even happening,” Hope said.