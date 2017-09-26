LIVE: Watch the Edmonton mayoral candidates introduce themselves

The 13 people competing for the city's top political seat will introduce themselves at a public forum at the Shaw Conference Centre Tuesday at noon.

During the hour-long forum each mayoral candidate will get a chance to speak and introduce their platform, but due to the large number of people there will be no questions.

In addition to incumbent Don Iveson, the other candidates include Taz Bouchier, Mike Butler, Ron Cousineau, Carla Frost, Don Koziak, Bob Ligertwood, Henry Mak, Fahad Mughal, Gordon Nikolic, Steve Shewchuk, Neil Stephens and Justin Thomas.

Watch it here on Facebook Live at 12:00 p.m.