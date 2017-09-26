Mayor says Edmonton a stronger candidate for Amazon office than Calgary

The province may not be picking favourites between Calgary and Edmonton when it comes to bidding on Amazon's new headquarters, but Mayor Don Iveson said he believes the city has the advantage.

He told media Tuesday that he belives the city's talent could have long-term appeal for the mega retailer.

“When you think about the University of Alberta, NAIT, MacEwan, Norquest, like we can crank out those 50,000 people over the next decade to meet their labour needs,” he said.

When the Seattle-based company announced it was opening a second headquarters in North America, it sparked interest from major cities across the continent.

According to their website, they expect to invest over $5 million in construction and will include 50,000 high-paying jobs.

The province announced Monday it has assembled a team of experts to help make the cities case.

But Iveson said even if Calgary offers financial incentives to sweeten the deal, Edmonton will not.

He said Calgary used tax breaks to attract several head offices in the 80s, but said many of those offices now sit empty.

“The sustainable approach is to bring talent and build infrastructure to support a company in its growth,” he said. "Companies will hop from low cost to low cost that's not good for your city in the long run.”

Iveson said having a company like Amazon will also not distract the city from helping Edmonton-based businesses grow.

“Fundamentally our economic development formula has always been about growing small-medium sized businesses here,” he said giving examples of local businesses like Stantec, BioWare and PCL Construction.

Rather, if Amazon chose Edmonton it would boost the city's economy much like Google DeepMind did, he added, referring to Google's artificial intelligence division that set up it's first international research lab at the University of Alberta in July.