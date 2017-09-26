See the city like a 'nerd': Design Week wants you to think about how Edmonton is built

A group of city planners, designers and engineers is working to change how the average person thinks about Edmonton, one city block at a time.

As part of Edmonton Design Week, design firm DIALOG is opening its doors to welcome the public to check out two installations: City Blocks, an interactive project that depicts the city through a series of 16” cubes, and Making of the Museum, a case study showing how different disciplines such as design and architecture come together to form buildings.

“I think the entire thrust behind the project was getting members of the public to think about the city the way we do,” said Michael Zabinski, an intern architect at DIALOG.

“We’re kind of nerds — we look at streets, sidewalks and trees so much differently … We always see what’s wrong with it and how it can be better,” he added.

The hope is to transfer that method of thinking to everyday citizens to encourage them to engage with the city and get involved with how it’s shaped. Attendees can pull the cubes apart and rearrange the city as they see fit.

“The design of our city is the result of a whole bunch of decisions that we as Edmontonians are making … you can make a choice about what kind of city you want to live in,” said Tai Ziola, a principal at DIALOG.

“Some are more technical, some are more artsy, but eventually all of those threads have to come together to make a beautiful design into reality.”

The cubes that compose City Blocks ask questions such as ‘How should we get around our city?’, and the various surfaces show different parts of the city through the perspective of aerial photographs, transportation routes, natural areas and more.

One goal of the project is to get citizens to think about the city as one interconnected ecosystem, instead of a series of disjointed areas and neighbourhoods such as downtown and the north side.

“I think this project’s really interesting because it shows the city in its full scale … from a whole city-building perspective, it’s good to think about it as a network or a system,” said Chelsea Whitty, an urban planner.

“Once people are able to see a map at a scale where they can recognize where they live, places they’ve been to, it really starts to help them understand the connections.”