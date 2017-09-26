Women now occupy almost half of public board seats in Alberta, according to new numbers

The Alberta government says it's seeing real results from efforts to make provincial agencies, boards and commissions more gender balanced.

The proportion of female board members jumped from 32 per cent in 2015 to 48 per cent today.

One year ago, the province launched an online recruitment website to make it easier for Albertans to apply for governance positions.

Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women, told Metro the website is just one piece of the government’s success.

“It’s also a concerted effort of accountability amongst cabinet ministers and everyone that we engage with, to ensure we recruit more women, we tell more women to apply,” she said.

During the last year, roughly 5,000 people applied for 700 positions through the website.

McLean said there are a number of factors that discourage women from applying to boards, including maintaining a work-life balance and the prevailing perception that boards consist of an “old boys club” that favours men over women.

“There’s a belief that it’s about who you know that still perpetuates, so people aren’t proactively checking, they’re waiting to be tapped,” McLean said.

McLean said it’s critical that boards spending public dollars reflect the diversity of the province. She added that there’s evidence showing the private sector benefits from diverse boards, so there’s no reason the government shouldn’t follow suit.

“We know, for example, that when boards have gender parity or near gender parity on a private company board, they do better financially. And the numbers don’t lie.”

In June, the province added an optional survey to their recruitment site to measure the diversity of applicants, including age groups and languages spoken.