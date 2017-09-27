Conservation group says female Alberta grizzly bear shot dead in B.C.

EDMONTON — Conservationists are mourning the death of a female grizzly bear that had been moved from a popular tourist area west of Calgary this summer to a remote park along the Alberta-B.C. boundary.

Stephen Legault of the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative says Bear 148 was shot by a hunter on the weekend after wandering into British Columbia from its new home.

He says the loss of the bear is sad because it was becoming old enough to have cubs and grizzlies are a threatened species in Alberta.

Bear 148 was moved in July from its range near Banff and Canmore, Alta., to Kakwa Wildland Park in northwest Alberta.

The bear never hurt anyone but had gotten too close to people dozens of times since it was born in the Banff area six years ago.