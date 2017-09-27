Province posts highest net loss of residents in 20 years

Albertans are on the move.

The province has seen the highest number of people leaving the province for other provinces in 20 years, largely due to workers leaving to Ontario and British Columbia, new numbers show.

Statistics Canada’s annual demographic estimates show that between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017, 70,800 Albertans left to other provinces, while 55,700 arrived, for a net loss of about 15,000 people.

That makes it the second year Alberta has seen a net loss to other provinces of about 15,000 people. Compare that to 2011 to 2014, where Alberta saw a net gain of about 30,000 people every year.

The last time Alberta saw a net loss for interprovincial migration of this magnitude was in 1987/1988, when the province saw a net loss of 23,223 people.

“From an economic perspective it’s not at all surprising,” said Todd Hirsch, chief economist from of ATB Financial. “The only thing I’d say that is maybe surprising is the fact that the level of out migration wasn’t bigger.”

“I’d still describe this as a trickle … given the severity of the recession, it’s not nearly as much as it could have been,” he added.

According to Frank Trovato, a professor of sociology and demographer at the University of Alberta, the net loss is likely caused by the slump in Alberta’s economy due to low oil prices, which led to job losses, as well as a construction boom in British Columbia and a revived manufacturing sector in Ontario.

Those two provinces saw the lion share of migrants from Alberta - 28,197 moved to British Columbia and 20,715 moved to Ontario.

“The decline in net migration for Alberta can also indicate not only the changing conditions of Ontario, but also that a lot of the people who moved here early on are the same people going back,” Trovato said.

That's no surprise to Trovato, who himself moved to Alberta from Ontario.

"You have to do it because that’s where the work is, but you’re also tied emotionally and psychologically to your place of origin."

Hirsch said he expects the year to year net loss of people to "taper off" going into 2018 as the economy improves. In particular, he believes Alberta's current housing affordability will attract people back.

Having said that, he recognizes there are negative repercussions to people leaving.