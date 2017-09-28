Alberta NDP says it will bring in law to prevent Kenney from outing gay kids

EDMONTON — Alberta's education minister says he plans to change the law to prevent conservative leadership candidate Jason Kenney from outing gay children.

David Eggen says the province has been working for years on gay-straight alliances in schools and he says he won't let that process be undermined.

Eggen says a bill he will introduce this fall will also mandate all schools getting public money establish a code of conduct to prevent discrimination and adopt a policy that protects LGBTQ students.

Gay-straight alliances are peer support groups set up by students to provide mutual support and prevent bullying of LGBTQ students.

Kenney says in some cases it's best to tell parents their kids have joined a gay-straight alliance and that school officials are in the best position to make the decision.