Deadmonton hopes to break 'chicken out' record with new theme

This weekend, Deadmonton will ready the surprises, summon the spirits and open its doors to all who dare enter.

Edmonton's biggest haunted house is returning to the abandoned Paramount Theatre on Jasper Avenue for the Halloween season.

This year's theme? The Summoning.

Owner and operator Ryan Kozar has set himself an ambitous goal: he wants to break last year's "chicken out" record.

“Last year we reached 178 chicken outs,” Kozar said, referring to adults that can't make it all the way through the entire haunted house.

"We have had to escort them out," he added.

He said last year's circus theme helped, as several people with clown phobias weren't able to make it more than a dozen feet inside the door.

Kozar said he finds the response rewarding.

“I do get happy when people are coming out, they are laughing and crying, some people claim they wet themselves so I enjoy hearing that,” he said, laughing.

“It is so much work putting this together, that I really appreciate it when people come through and they have a good time.”

Kozar said he plans and builds all year to create a fresh experience.

"Although it’s a stressful to create a show every year that’s bigger and better, the response makes it worth it," he said.

“On busy nights we had lineups up to three hours to get in... “People love the show."

Kozar came up with the Deadmonton idea after going through a haunted house in Vancouver, and seeing how it was something that all ages could enjoy.

“As an adult, Halloween kind of disappears unless you have kids,” he said. “I kind of brought this to Edmonton for the adults.”