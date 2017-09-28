Edmonton International Film Festival kicks off Thursday evening

The Edmonton International Film Festival is hoping to bounce back after attendance dipped last year as the city jacked up parking rates near the new arena for the start of the Oilers’ NHL season.

“Last year we were the first festival downtown with the new Rogers Place event parking, which we saw to be a little bit of a problem with us,” said festival producer Kerrie Long.

Long said last year was the first that the festival’s attendance at City Centre Mall’s Landmark Theatres shrunk, after years of consecutive growth.

This year, the festival has a price arrangement with a nearby parkade, and is also adding a handful of screenings at Whyte Avenue’s Princess Theatre, including a family-friendly short film package and four classic remastered Canadian films.

Big-ticket items this year include festival closer Lucky, which “follows the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist and the quirky characters that inhabit his off the map desert town,” and The Florida Project, a drama that has drawn Oscar buzz for Willem Dafoe’s performance.

“Throughout the festival, there are some films that have been getting buzz from TIFF and other festivals,” Long said.

Local filmmakers will be highlighted in the Studio A film package Saturday, including the cheeky two-minute film The Intrepid Explorers: The Bumpy Road, written by Trevor Talbot and directed by Samantha Quantz.

Quantz describes the short as “an allegory about the shitty roads in Edmonton” and said it was inspired by a pothole-ridden street near Talbot’s house.

“It’s about these adventurers that seem like they’re going on an African adventure, but they’re really just going out for coffee in Edmonton,” Quantz said.

The festival kicks off Thursday evening and runs through Oct. 7.

***

A few highlights at this year's festival:



Friday at 9 p.m.: How to Talk to Girls at Parties, directed by John Cameron Mitchell, is a “romance-horror-comedy-sci-fi” adapted from a Neil Gaiman story exploring England’s 1970s punk scene with the addition of intergalactic cannibals and a costumed Nicole Kidman.



Saturday at 9 p.m.: Happy End, directed by Michael Haneke, delves into the “dark underbelly of lies, deceit and misery” in Europe’s upper class, and constrasts a bourgeois family’s life with migrant camps close to their home.



Sunday at 7 p.m.: A Fantastic Woman, directed by Sebastian Lelio, follows a singer in Chile who is a transgender woman. The drama explores “female sexuality, solitude, alienation and resilience.”



Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Oct. 3 at 3 p.m.: Rebels on Pointe is a documentary about Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, an all male comic ballet company founded on the heels of the Stonewall riots. Director Bobbi Jo Hart will be in attendance.

