'People are becoming aware': Orange Shirt Day reflects on impact of residential schools

Terri Suntjens is well aware of the suffering that occurred at residential schools — not only was her father a survivor, but she herself attended a former residential school in Lebret, Sask.

But the impact of the federal government’s forced assimilation on her ancestors never fully hit home until she served as a witness at a Truth and Reconciliation Commission event at Blue Quills University, which formerly housed the residential school her father attended.

“I sat there, listening first-hand to these women share their experience at Blue Quills, where my dad was. And I bawled my eyes out … Everything kind of just hit me at once,” she said.

“Hearing first-hand the experiences, and feeling that sorrow and pain from my dad … Because I was a new mom, it was like, I can’t imagine my child being taken from me. I can’t imagine what my grandparents went through.”

Suntjens is MacEwan University’s new director of Indigenous Initiatives and for the last six months has been working to get people of all backgrounds thinking about the history of residential schools, and how that legacy is still felt today.

One way she has done that is through helping to organize an event for Orange Shirt Day, which takes place Friday and encourages Canadians to wear orange shirts to acknowledge the impact of residential schools.

Orange Shirt Day started in 2013, but is based on the story of Phillis (Jack) Webstad, a six-year-old girl who tried to wear a bright orange shirt for her first day of residential school in 1973, but was stripped of her shirt and forced to wear a uniform by the priests at St. Joseph Residential School in B.C.

The university has sold out of shirts, selling more than 750, including to Frog Lake First Nation School, who ordered 300 for all their students.

“I didn’t realize how popular it would get. And it makes me feel so good because people are becoming aware and showing that empathy,” Suntjens said.

Suntjens collaborated with MacEwan theatre student Keely O’Dell, a Plains Cree from the Frog Lake area, to create the shirts. O’Dell chose a circle of sweetgrass to reflect the importance of circles in Indigenous healing and ceremony.

“What I was trying to incorporate into it was that our healing is going to be a big journey for us … It was a good way to try and honour my ancestors,” she said.

“I think it’s really important to know our history … what happened to the people who were here when the settlers came.”

O’Dell’s grandparents attended residential school, and her involvement with creating the shirts has led to her grandparents opening up about their experiences. That’s something they were hesitant to do before, said O’Dell’s brother Keestin, a student advisor at MacEwan’s Indigenous Centre.

“They were really excited, and it really opened up the conversation again in our family about residential schools … we had heard snippets about it, but this got everyone talking,” Keestin said.

“It really opened up that dialogue, and showed how it can be a healing thing, instead of just trauma.”