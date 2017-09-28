Residents put questions about cost and regulation to candidates at election forum on infill

Affordability and builder accountability were top of mind at an informal election forum that brought the public together with candidates from across the city Thursday evening.

The Infill Development of Edmonton Association (IDEA) hosted the forum to give everyone a chance to discuss the issue—quickly becoming an important one in the coming municipal election—face to face.

“We want to provide a forum where people could talk to their candidates in an accessible location,” said Chelsey Jersak, community liaison for IDEA, an organization that is working to promote better infill development in Edmonton.

“Rather than door-knocking at homes where we might be busy, or not at home, so this brings everyone together in one place to have that conversation.”

As members of the public moved around the room to chat with candidates, the cost of infill and developer regulation emerged as two main topics of conversation.

Some people also raised concerns about tall skinny homes not being ideal for families, or seniors.

“I still think two $800,000 skinny homes has some advantages over $1.6 million mansions,” said incumbent Mayor Don Iveson.

Others talked about the damage that construction had inflicted on their own homes, and questioned who was responsible for those costs.

“Not every builder is like that, but we need to make sure that neighbours feel that their quality of life isn’t impacted in a negative way during construction,” said Brandy Burdeniuk, candidate for Ward 11.

The conversation continued throughout the forum with different candidates giving their take on the infill question.

Jersak said they hoped that a format like this would help further the conversation around infill.