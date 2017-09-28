United Conservatives to talk health, labour issues in second leadership debate

EDMONTON — Alberta's United Conservative leadership candidates are set to square off tonight with labour relations taking centre stage.

Health care and education will also be discussed at the second leadership debate, this time in Edmonton.

Premier Rachel Notley's government is being urged by some to cut the civil service to reduce the province's $10.5 billion deficit.

Four candidates are vying to become leader of the fledgling party, with the winner picked by preferential ballot on Oct. 28.

The United Conservative Party was formed when members of the Wildrose and Progressive Conservatives voted to merge in July.

Progressive Conservative leader Jason Kenney is running, as is the former leader of the Wildrose, Brian Jean.

Longtime conservative strategist Doug Schweitzer is also in the race, along with former Wildrose party president Jeff Callaway.