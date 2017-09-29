ASIRT asks public for phone video of police-involved incident on Whyte Ave

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is hoping someone on Whyte Avenue after an Oilers game in April had their phone out during an incident involving police that left one man with a broken arm.

Back in June, ASIRT started an investigation into the incident that resulted in injury to a 27-year-old man.

Just before midnight on April 12, offficers were patroling Whyte between 105 and 106 Street when they saw two men jaywalk across the avenue.

The officers stopped the men and observed "physical signs of impairment," according to an ASIRT release. They ticketed the 27-year-old for jaywalking, and then arrested him for public intoxication.

The handcuffed him, put him in a police van, and later released him.

On May 26, counsel for the man contacted police and alleged the man had sustained serious injury, including a broken arm, leading to the ASIRT investigation.

Now, ASIRT is seeking the public's help. They're asking anyone who was on Whyte Avenue between 11:15 and 11:45 p.m. and may have recorded part or all of the incident on their phone to call the ASIRT office at 780-644-1483.