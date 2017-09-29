Edmonton files application for annexation of Leduc County land

Edmonton has taken the first formal step towards officially expanding the city borders, by submitting an annexation application to the Municipal Government Board on Thursday.

The city has been in talks with Leduc County on annexation plans since 2013.

The application includes land in Leduc county agreed upon in the Annexation Agreement, in addition to nine quarter sections in the Town of Beaumont for a total of 8,857 hectares.

“Being able to go to the Municipal Government Board with an annexation application supported by Leduc County represents many years of hard work and dedication from the negotiating committees and administrations from both the city and county,” City Manager Linda Cochrane said in a press release.

The Municipal Government Board will be sending notification of public hearings to land-owners in the annexation area. They expect to have a recommendation by the end of 2018.

Although the city has not determined any plans for the land yet, they did agree to not raise taxes on the county residents for 50 years.