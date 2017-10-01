Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council condemns Edmonton terror attacks

The Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council (AMPAC) said it strongly condemns terrorism attacks that happened on Edmonton's busy Jasper Avenue last night, which left a police officer and at least four others injured.

Edmonton police have a man in custody in connection with the incidents and are expected to provide an update later today.

“Although those affected are now safe, we are shocked, saddened and horrified that these attacks took place in Edmonton," Faisal Khan Suri, AMPAC President, said in a statement Sunday.

"We condemn these attacks and hope the perpetrator is quickly brought to justice. We will be working closely with the authorities as the investigation continues."

Many political leaders across the province also added their voices to the discourse.

"A week after the annual Police and Peace Officers Memorial Day, we are bleakly reminded of how dangerous their jobs are and what sacrifices police officers and their families make to protect us," Alberta Liberal Party leader David Khan said, calling for Albertans to come together to isolate extremism and hatred.

"Our province’s diversity and multiculturalism are what will give us the resilience and strength to overcome this distressing and terrible incident," a statement from Khan said.

The Alberta Party wished those injured in the 'brazen attacks' a speedy recovery.

"We must stand up to the violent extremism that has seen a number of similar attacks occur across the globe, and ensure that it is not allowed to take root in our society. This will mean law enforcement and neighbours working together within their communities, schools and faith groups," a statement from the party read.

"At the same time, we must not allow the fear that is generated by an attack such as this to infect our society and divide us from our neighbours."

On Twitter, UCP leadership candidate Jason Kenney said he was shocked by the attacks.

Fellow leadership hopeful Brian Jean called them 'disgusting acts of hate and terrorism.'

"I pray for a full recovery for the officer and innocent people viciously attacked last night by this ISIS inspired evil," Jean wrote on Twitter.