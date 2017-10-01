Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council holding vigil for Edmonton Police Sunday night

The Alberta Muslim Publc Affairs Council is hosting a vigil at City Hall Sunday evening in solidarity with the Edmonton Police Service, after one of their members was stabbed in a terror attack late Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post, they're inviting members of the public to join them at the Memorial to the Fallen Soldier at 6 p.m.

More details will be shared Sunday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident as a terror attack. Police say an ISIS flag was discovered in the suspect's vehicle.

Earlier Sunday, AMPAC President Faisal Khan Suri "strongly condemned" the attack in a release.

“Although those affected are now safe, we are shocked, saddened and horrified that these attacks took place in Edmonton," he wrote.