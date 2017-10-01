Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council holding vigil for Edmonton Police Sunday night
The event will be at City Hall at 6 p.m.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Alberta Muslim Publc Affairs Council is hosting a vigil at City Hall Sunday evening in solidarity with the Edmonton Police Service, after one of their members was stabbed in a terror attack late Saturday night.
According to a Facebook post, they're inviting members of the public to join them at the Memorial to the Fallen Soldier at 6 p.m.
More details will be shared Sunday afternoon.
Police are investigating the incident as a terror attack. Police say an ISIS flag was discovered in the suspect's vehicle.
Earlier Sunday, AMPAC President Faisal Khan Suri "strongly condemned" the attack in a release.
“Although those affected are now safe, we are shocked, saddened and horrified that these attacks took place in Edmonton," he wrote.
"We condemn these attacks and hope the perpetrator is quickly brought to justice. We will be working closely with the authorities as the investigation continues."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman hits lottery jackpot while waiting in drive-thru line for coffee
-
Teenager flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax following serious crash
-
How this family of four transports themselves and $900 of Costco groceries — all on one bike
-
National Defence blames 'fiscal restraints' for cutting third navy resupply ship