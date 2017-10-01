Edmonton police chief to provide update on attack investigation at 3 p.m.

Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht is expected to give an update to media on the investigation into the attack Saturday night that injured five people, including one police officer.

Metro has learned that the police officer stabbed outside the Coliseum was Const. Mike Chernyk, who normally works at a report processing centre, but was on special duty for the Eskimos football game.

A source says it's "amazing he lived" after being hit by a car and stabbed several times.

The suspect then allegedly hit several pedestrians with a U Haul.