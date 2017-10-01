Edmonton police chief to provide update on attack investigation at 3 p.m.
Metro has learned the police officer stabbed was Const. Mike Chernyk
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht is expected to give an update to media on the investigation into the attack Saturday night that injured five people, including one police officer.
Metro has learned that the police officer stabbed outside the Coliseum was Const. Mike Chernyk, who normally works at a report processing centre, but was on special duty for the Eskimos football game.
A source says it's "amazing he lived" after being hit by a car and stabbed several times.
The suspect then allegedly hit several pedestrians with a U Haul.
Edmonton police had taken a male suspect into custody Sunday morning, and said they were investigating the acts as incidents of terrorism, in conjuction with the RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman hits lottery jackpot while waiting in drive-thru line for coffee
-
Video: Police believe suspect in Edmonton terrorist attack acted alone
-
National Defence blames 'fiscal restraints' for cutting third navy resupply ship
-
How this family of four transports themselves and $900 of Costco groceries — all on one bike