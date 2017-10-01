'It’s super admirable': Public praises Const. Mike Chernyk after release of video of his attack

People are praising Const. Mike Chernyk for his bravery after a dramatic video released by Edmonton Police Service Sunday shows him fighting off and pursuing his attacker, despite injuries from being hit by a car and stabbed.

"It’s super admirable, I really like, appreciate what he did," said Thomas Dejong, a student at King's University. "That's professionalism, like even at the face of something so out of left field."

“I can’t believe it,” said Michelle Krause, another King’s University student. “When he could’ve just left the scene, he still went after the guy to make sure that everyone else was safe. That is really admirable and really cool.”

According to a Metro source, Const. Chernyk normally works at a report processing centre, but was on special duty for the Edmonton football game.

In the video, he can be seen, in uniform and on duty when the driver of a white car plows through a barrier and throws him in the air.

The driver is seen getting out of the car, approaching Chernyk and stabbing him repeatedly as the two wrestle. At one point, Chernyk seems to have the advantage on the guy despite being on the ground, before the man runs away.

Despite his injuries, Chernyk slowly follows the suspect as he flees.

“I think he was really strong,” said downtown Edmonton resident Amoy Silburn. “To get hit, fly up in the air, down to the ground, get stabbed and then actually chase him, that’s heroic. Kudos to him. I hope he is alright.”

Shazia Iqbal works on 108 Street and had to come into work on Sunday.

“I was so scared to come here,” she said. “I was a little nervous because I come here everyday and go to 107 (Street) to park. I’m not feeling safe anymore.”

After watching the video of the police officer, she said she was very surprised at the way he handled the situation.

“He is brave, he still didn’t give up,” Iqbal said. “He was trying to resist. He tried to chase him. I think he was doing a good job. He is still, I mean I can’t believe he was still chasing him.”

At a press conference Sunday, Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht said that Chernyk sustained stab wounds to his face and head and "significant abrasions" on his arms as a result of being hit with the car.

"He was in a struggle for his life, holding onto his gun with one hand and blocking the knife with his other," Knecht said. "It is a testament to his experience and training that he survived the confrontation."