Large police presence in downtown Edmonton after officer hurt, U-Haul flipped

EDMONTON — There is a large police presence in downtown Edmonton after an officer was injured outside a football game and witnesses told local media a U-Haul van hit at least one pedestrian a few hours later.

The chaos began outside the Edmonton Eskimos football game at Commonwealth Stadium, where it was military appreciation night. While the game was going on, police say a white car rammed a cruiser doing routine traffic control outside.

“The suspect rammed the police cruiser,” Edmonton police spokesman Scott Pattison told reporters.

"The suspect got out of his vehicle and an altercation ensued. The officer sustained some injuries, he’s in hospital, and thankfully he’s doing OK.

"Totally unexpected, but he's got the entire police service and community behind him."

Police said the individual got away on foot and a manhunt was launched.

“I want to be clear. We don’t believe there’s any risk to public safety right now. This is a lone individual," Pattison said at the time.

A few hours later, near a downtown hotel, a U-Haul cube van was flipped on its side.

Witnesses told CTV that before the crash, the U-Haul hit at least one person in an alley outside a bar a few blocks away.

Police have not said whether the two incidents are related.

Natalie Pon tweeted that she was at a wedding at the hotel when the crash happened.

"They're keeping us away from windrows/the lobby," she said.

"They let us exit thru north employee entrance. Tons of police presence and closed roads immediately around Matrix."

Pon posted pictures of the U-Haul on it's side with a large hole in the windshield.