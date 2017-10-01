'Our peace was shattered': Muslim Association holds vigil in solidarity with Edmonton Police

Dozens huddled in the cold and rain outside City Hall Sunday evening for a vigil that expressed solidarity for Edmonton police, and condemned the suspected terrorist attack the evening prior.

The event was organized by the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council (AMPAC), who jumped into action just hours after two incidents injured five people.

“Last night, our peace was shattered,” said Zeb Qureshi, Vice President of AMPAC. “Like all of you, I was shaken by last night’s attack in Edmonton, our home, my home and I, like all of you, are here to stand against such actions.”

He said that the Muslim community will stand with those who were affected.

“Our prayers go out to the victims and their families,” he said. “To the officer and his family, more than that, we stand to help them in any way possible and to make it clear that senseless acts of violence against any creed is unacceptable.”

Edmontonian Tamir Ali said he'd felt it was important that he attend.

“The warmth of the people that came out today was enough to fill me with the courage to withstand this cold,” he said. “As we heard and we reiterated we are too strong for any perpetrator to commit acts of violence to terrorize our nation and to make our life unsafe.”

Other speakers at the vigil included Imam Sadiq Pathan, Premier Rachel Notley, Inspector Trent Forsberg and President of AMPAC, Faisal Khan Suri.