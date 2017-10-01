Video: Prime Minister releases statement on Saturday night terror attack

Note: Video embedded below contains disturbing images. Viewer dscretion is advised.

In a statement issued in response to Saturday night’s terrorist attack in Edmonton, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “we cannot—and will not—let violent extremism take root in our communities.”

“The Government of Canada and Canadians stand with the people of Edmonton after the terrorist attack on Saturday,” the statement read.

“We know that Canada’s strength comes from our diversity, and we will not be cowed by those who seek to divide us or promote fear.”

“Edmonton is a strong and resilient city, and I am confident that its citizens will support one another to overcome this tragic event.”

Trudeau released the statement in response to Saturday nights events, when a man stabbed a police officer several times; the suspect, who was driving a U-Haul, struck the offcer at the barricade, and in the ensuing police chase, injured several pedestrians.