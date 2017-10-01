'Shocked and angry:' Alberta premier responds to Edmonton terror attack

Premier Rachel Notley said she is "shocked and angered" by the 'indiscriminate cruelty' of the terrorist attack that unfolded in downtown Edmonton last night.

At least four people were injured and one police officer was stabbed multiple times by an unnamed man. Edmonton police took him into custody after the U-Haul van he was driving – alledgedly intentionally trying to strike pedestrians – flipped over.

“The horrific events last night in downtown Edmonton have left us shocked and angry ... that someone might target their hatred at places where we gather with our families and friends," Notley said in a statement Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their loved ones and with everyone who witnessed last night's violence."

She condemned the attack, emphasizing hate has no place in Alberta.

"It’s not who we are. We are in this together and together we are stronger than any form of hate," Notley said.

She also thanked first responders and bystanders who dropped everything to help their fellow Albertans.

“Our first responders are incredible people," Notley said. “As we learn more about what happened last night, I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and to listen to law enforcement authorities."

Notley is expected to speak with reporters later this morning.