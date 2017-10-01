VIDEO: 'We will not be divided': Mayor Iveson addresses Saturday night terror attack

Speaking to media Sunday morning, Mayor Don Iveson said the terror incident Saturday night appeared to be a "lone wolf incident" and that there was "no immediate cause for panic or concern."

He said the city had activated the emergency operation centre, "just to be able to monitor things and be prepared on a pro-active basis, but not in response to any specific further threat."

He added that the city takes the safety of citizens and facilities "very seriously."

His remarks came the morning after a 30-year-old man, who police believe acted alone, allegedly stabbed a police officer and hit four people with a vehicle.

Edmonton police have said they are investigating the incidents as acts of terrorism.

Police have released a video of part of the incident.

Iveson said that watching it was "very upsetting."

"The level of violence and the level of intent that we can infer from it is very concerning, very troubling."

He also echoed calls for the city to reject hatred and panic.

"I believe this is a safe city and I urge calm, and I urge Edmontonians to go about their daily activities with confidence that their first responders are looking out for them," he said.