White House responds to Edmonton terror attack
The Office of the Press Secretary said it is in touch with Canadian officials in regards to the attack which injured five people Saturday night
The White House says its thoughts are with the victims of a terror attack that injured five in downtown Edmonton on Saturday night.
The Office of the Press Secretary issued a statement Sunday that condemned the 'cowardly' terror attacks believed to have been perpetrated by the same man, who is in Edmonton police custody.
"Law enforcement authorities from the United States are in touch with their Canadian counterparts to offer assistance with the ongoing investigation," the statement said.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims as we hope for their speedy and complete recovery."
The suspect allegedly rammed a police officer with a car before stabbing him several times. The officer is recovering in hospital, according to Edmonton police.
Later on in the evening, the suspect was involved in a high-speed chase with police through downtown Edmonton and appeared to intentionally target pedestrians with the cube van he was driving.
When the van flipped over, police moved in and arrested him.
