'I didn't do anything special': Nursing student recalls helping victim of Saturday attack

A nursing student was the first to assist a man who was run down by the driver of a U-Haul truck in Edmonton Saturday night.

Nena Powell, who is in her fourth year of nursing at the University of Alberta, was working behind the bar at The Pint on Jasper Avenue and 109 Street when two people were struck by the U-Haul in the alleyway outside.

“My manager came up to me and was like, 'I need you outside right now. Please stay calm but a man has been hit by a vehicle,' ” Powell said.

The 23-year-old found the man unconscious and unresponsive, with his girlfriend by his side.

Powell monitored the man’s pulse until an ambulance arrived.

It was not until later she would learn the man was hit by the suspect in a series of violent attacks police have attributed to 30-year-old Abdulahi Hasan Sharif.

Powell said the events are “emotional and heartbreaking” but insists she did nothing out of the ordinary.

“I don’t think that anybody in that situation would have hesitated to go and help that man when he was laying there unconscious,” she said.

“I felt incredibly lucky that my manager thought to grab me and I feel lucky that I was there in that situation, and I didn’t do anything special ... All I did was what I’ve been taught to do in my nursing career.

“I did nothing that any other Edmontonian wouldn’t have done.”

Al Gothjelpsen with Urban Sparq, the company that operates the Pint, said the situation could have ben much worse if not for the quick actions of staff, security and first responders.

The downtown Pint will donate all proceeds from this coming Saturday’s screening of the Edmonton Oilers game – which he estimates at around $30,000 – to the five people injured in Saturday’s attack.