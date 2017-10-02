LIVE: Edmonton police chief on latest developments in attack investigation
Edmonton police and Alberta RCMP are giving another update Monday morning.
Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht will address media Monday morning, and provide the latest details on the investigation into Saturday night's attack.
On Sunday afternoon he confirmed that attempted murder and multiple terrorism charges would be laid against a 30-year-old suspect.
Watch this space for the live feed from Edmonton police headquarters at approximately 11:00 a.m. MDT (1:00 p.m. EST).