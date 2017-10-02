'We were back to normal': Jasper Avenue eager to move on after weekend attack

Not quite 48 hours since the driver of a U-Haul ripped down Jasper Avenue, injuring four pedestrians, many of the bystanders who watched it happen are eager to move on.

Especially in the wake of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas, Rick Weidemann, assistant general manager of The Pint, said the events Saturday won't keep Edmontonians down for long.

“I don’t think there is going to be any lasting effects of it,” said Rick Weidemann, “I don’t think anybody is going be afraid to go around in Edmonton at all.”

As Weidemann spoke, crowds of people eating, walking and talking on downtown's busiest street continued outside the door, uninterrupted.

Still, Weidemann admits that watching the driver of the van strike two men--who had been smoking in an alley at the time--wasn't easy.

“It’s a little weird, I mean you sit back and you think about what you just watched, that was 15 feet away from you,” he said.

“But unfortunately you wake up today and four people being hit is nothing compared to last night right?”

As of Monday afternoon, officials in Las Vegas had confirmed 58 people dead and more than 400 injured.

Weidemann estimated that both men hit were in their late twenties or early thirties. One of them was knocked unconscious, while the other was okay and walking around after the collision.

“We were incredibly lucky that only few people were hit, when there could have been 50, 60 people standing around in that exact spot having a smoke,” he said.

Nearby, Central Social Hall on Jasper Avenue and 109 Street had escaped the chaos by a couple of blocks.

Spokesperson Jesse Kupina said many of his customers were talking about the near miss.

"Definitely there was a lot of conversation around the events on Saturday," he said, adding that he was glad to see people not letting the actions of one person dictate their lives.

“Sunday we were back to normal,” he said. "It’s kinda of like mixed feelings or bittersweet that people are still out, still doing their thing."

He said he'd heard from a lot from people impressed by the actions of Edmonton police.