Police release photo of man whose remains were found buried underneath Edmonton garage

The Edmonton Medical Examiner has confirmed the identify of the human remains found buried underneath the garage of a northeast Edmonton home on Friday.

The remains of Derek James Winnig, 42, were found after police got information that led them to a residential address near 118 Avenue and 96 Street.

Winnig was reported missing in May 2017. According to a release, investigators are treating the death as a homicide, and have decided to release the person's name and photo for investigative purposes.

The cause of death is not being released.