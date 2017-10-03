Police release photo of man whose remains were found buried underneath Edmonton garage
Anyone with information is asked to contact police
The Edmonton Medical Examiner has confirmed the identify of the human remains found buried underneath the garage of a northeast Edmonton home on Friday.
The remains of Derek James Winnig, 42, were found after police got information that led them to a residential address near 118 Avenue and 96 Street.
Winnig was reported missing in May 2017. According to a release, investigators are treating the death as a homicide, and have decided to release the person's name and photo for investigative purposes.
The cause of death is not being released.
Anyone with information about this homicide and/or individuals who may have regularly frequented this 118 Avenue address in the last year to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm.
