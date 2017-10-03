News / Edmonton

Police release photo of man whose remains were found buried underneath Edmonton garage

The human remains of Derek James Winnig, 42, were discovered buried beneath the floor of a garage last Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. This photo is from March 2016.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner has confirmed the identify of the human remains found buried underneath the garage of a northeast Edmonton home on Friday.

The remains of Derek James Winnig, 42, were found after police got information that led them to a residential address near 118 Avenue and 96 Street.

Winnig was reported missing in May 2017. According to a release, investigators are treating the death as a homicide, and have decided to release the person's name and photo for investigative purposes.

The cause of death is not being released.

Anyone with information about this homicide and/or individuals who may have regularly frequented this 118 Avenue address in the last year to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm.

