Police seek two prisoners who escaped from Edmonton Institution for Women

Edmonton police are alerting the public after two female prisoners with a history of violent offences escaped the Edmonton Institution for Women Monday night.

According to police, prison officials reported that two inmates had jumped the east fence of the institution and escaped the facility, located at 11151 178 St., at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Monday.

Officers and the EPS Canine Unit responded to the scene but were unable to locate the two prisoners. As of 1 a.m. Tuesday they were still at large.

Police say Kelsie Laine Marie Mast, 23, and Samantha Faye Toope, 20, both are violent offenders with a history of weapons offences and should not be approached.