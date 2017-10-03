Police warn public not to approach two escapees from Edmonton's women's prison
EDMONTON — Police are warning the public about two inmates who escaped from the Edmonton Institution for Women on Monday night.
Prison officials say Kelsie Laine Marie Mast, who is 23, and Samantha Faye Toope, who is 20, jumped a fence on the east side of the prison.
Police say both women are violent with a history of weapons offences and should not be approached.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact police.
