Suspect in Edmonton attack appears in court; case adjourned until November

EDMONTON — It was a short court appearance this morning for a Somali refugee accused of attacking an Edmonton police officer before running down four pedestrians with a truck.

The case against Abdulahi Hasan Sharif was adjourned until Nov. 14 so he can get a lawyer who can prepare a bail application.

Sharif, who is 30, is charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving, criminal flight causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Edmonton police have raised the possibility of terrorism charges against Sharif because there was an Islamic State flag in his car and he was investigated two years ago for espousing extremist views.

But the RCMP has said the investigation is complex, and no terrorism charges have been laid so far.