University of Alberta says no safety risk after report of possible gun on campus

The University of Alberta says there is no public safety risk after a student reported seeing a male with a possible handgun sticking out his pants on Monday.

Richard Kraupa said he was washing his hands in the bathroom on the first floor of the Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Science building when he saw another man with a gun sticking out from his pants.

“I quickly walked out of the washroom … I was really concerned about the safety for people in that building,” he said.

After taking a photo of the man leaving the washroom, Kraupa notified campus security.

According to a statement from the university, University of Alberta Protective Services advised the caller to phone Edmonton Police Service.

Kraupa says he called 911 at 5 p.m. and he got a call from a police officer 10 minutes later asking him for further details. Police arrived at 5:21 and searched the building, but did not find anyone matching the description.

The university says after they received the initial call, they contacted Edmonton Police at 5:06 p.m. to confirm they were responding. At 5:09 p.m., the protective services inspector issued an advisory notification to protective services leadership, risk management services and university relations.

“UAPS and a member of EPS also searched the bus loop area of campus, but did not find a suspect. EPS and UAPS have determined there is currently no risk to personal safety,” the university said in a statement.