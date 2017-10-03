US may have tried to deport Edmonton attack suspect in 2011

A spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says a man named Abdullahi Hassan Sharif was ordered to be sent to Somalia from the United States in 2011.

The spelling only differs slightly from the name of Edmonton suspect Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, accused of stabbing a police officer and running over four people with a U-Haul van over the weekend.

In an emailed statement, ICE Spokesperson Lauren Mack said U.S. Customers and Border Protection transferred Sharif into custody at Otay Mesa Detention Center, in California.

Sharif was ordered to be removed from the United States to Somalia in Sept. 22, 2011. Sharif did not appeal the decision. At that time, Sharif has no criminal record in the United States.

ICE could not confirm why Sharif was ordered to be deported.

On Nov. 23, 2011, Sharif was released on an Order of Supervision due to a “lack of likelihood of his removal in the reasonably foreseeable future.”

Sharif never reported back to ICE on his reported date of Jan. 24, 2012. Efforts by Enforcement and Removal Operations San Diego to track him down failed.