With Edmonton attack suspect in custody, what does a terror charge require?

The onus is on police to prove a “political , religious or ideological” motive behind an attack in order to lay terrorism charges, which is not always an easy task, says one criminal law expert.

When Edmonton police arrested the suspect in two incidents that sent a police officer and four members to hospital, they said he was facing terrorism charges.

On Monday, members of RCMP K Division said those charges had yet to be laid, but would be if sufficient evidence supported the charges.

Steven Penney, a criminal law professor at the University of Alberta, said not only must they establish a political, religious or ideological motive, but there must also be proof the criminal act was done with the intention of intimidating the public.

He said typically, determining the motive for a crime can be helpful for prosecutors or defence, but it’s not required.

“But it is in this case. This is one of the very, very few examples in all the criminal law in Canada, where there’s a need to prove motive if you want to attach this label of a terrorism offence," Penney said. “It may be depending on the circumstances, more difficult for the Crown to do that.”

There’s an “onerous” standard that has to be met, and the prosecution must be able to prove the motive beyond a reasonable doubt.

A person doesn’t have to coordinate the act of terrorism with a larger group. “Lone wolves," under the Criminal Code of Canada, can be considered terrorists.

“The criminal code specifies that this is what’s driving your actions. It could be completely internal to you, but you believe you’re doing it for this reason,” Penney said.

Penney acknowledged some cases, such as when Michael Zehaf-Bibeau --a Muslim convert who had expressed support for jihadists, but also showed signs of mental illness and drug addiction-- killed an officer on Parliament Hill in 2014, can be even more complicated to lay a terrorism charge.

“Let’s recognize that in many of these cases, some form of mental illness is at work … The question becomes what’s driving them to do this, beyond the fact that they’re maybe not thinking rationally?”

In the case of Edmonton, police have to consider if they have enough evidence to lay terrorism charges, if they’re confident in a conviction, and if it’s worthwhile. Penney noted that because attempted murder already has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, terrorism charges may not necessarily result in a longer sentence.

Based on the preliminary evidence, Penney said he believes police are giving serious consideration to upgrading the charges.