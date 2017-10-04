Advance Voting opens for the Edmonton municipal election

If you've already made up your mind who to vote for, you can cast an advance ballot starting Wednesday, up until Friday, Oct 13.

There are 132 people, a new city record, running in the election on Oct 16.

In addition to mayor and 12 council seats, the city will also elect a new public and Catholic school board.

For people still deciding, there are still four candidate forums to go, with Wards 9 and 10 on Wednesday and Ward 11 and 12 on Thursday.

There's also one last mayoral forum on Wednesday, Oct. 11, which will see all 13 candidates face off for the last time.

To vote in advance you can cast a ballot in six locations between 1 and 7 p.m.

Wards 1 & 5: Westend Seniors Activity Centre (9629-176 Street)

Wards 2 & 3: Evansdale Community League (9111-150 Avenue NW)

Wards 4 & 7: Clareview Recreation Centre (3804-139 Avenue NW)

Wards 6 & 8: Heritage Room, City Hall (1 Sir Winston Churchill Square)

Wards 9 & 10: Terwillegar Recreation Centre (2051 Leger Road NW)

Wards 11 & 12: Mill Woods Senior and Multicultural Centre (2610 Hewes Way NW)

You can also vote at the following schools:

MacEwan University: Tuesday October 10, 2017 (11am - 4pm)

NAIT: Wednesday October 11, 2017 (11am - 4pm)

University of Alberta: Thursday October 12, 2017 (11am - 4pm)

Voters are expected to bring an ID that confirms their name and current address.