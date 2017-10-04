Albertans get first look at marijuana legalization plan

Albertans will be able to toke up in public when marijuana is legalized next summer, as long as they're not around kids.

The province released its Draft Cannabis Framework Wednesday morning, confirming people will be allowed to smoke the green in public but not in playgrounds, spray parks, zoos, hospitals, school grounds or other places frequented by children.

The federal government is legalizing marijuana for recreational use on July 1, 2018.

Possession will be limited to 30 grams in public, but there will be no limit on how much cannabis a person can have at home.

As far as growing, the province is sticking with the federal limit of four plants per household.

The legal age to purhcase marijuana will be 18, keeping in line with the alcohol limit.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said cafes and lounges where cannabis can be consumed will not be part of the initial roll-out, as the province is still waiting for the federal govenrment to establish regulations around edibles.