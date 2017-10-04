ASIRT investigating Tuesday night shooting during traffic stop

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an officer-involved shooting allegedly took place during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

In a news release, Edmonton Police said members of the service were conducting a drug trafficking investigation in the area of 44 Avenue and 211 Street, just before 9:30 p.m.

After attempting to stop a suspect vehicle at an address, two officers exited their vehicle to apprehend three suspects.

According to police, a motorist in the suspect vehicle then rammed the police car, ran over an officer’s foot and attempted to flee the scene.

At that point, an officer shot at the suspect vehicle, striking the driver. The injured male suspect was treated and taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition. The two other suspects were also arrested and are in police custody.