'Excited to be an Oilers fan again': Die hard fans get ready for a new season

For years, Zack Kempf endured the taunts of his friends, who teased him for being a die-hard Oilers fan as the team lost, again and again.

But not this year.

“It was so depressing being an Oilers fan all those years,” he said. “Constantly getting ragged on by friends and stuff--but now, it’s completely changed.”

Kempf is, of course, referring to the Oilers euphoric return to the playoffs last spring, in the team's first cup run in over a decade.

Now, he can't wait for another chance.

The Oilers are playing their first game of the season Wednesday--against Calgary, no less--and fan expections couldn't be higher.

Kempf has been an Oilers fan for as long as he can remember. He has multiple Oiler jerseys, shelves of memorabilia, and has been on the waiting list for season seats for a decade, he says.

This season, he's hoping his lucky charm (a keychain given to him for his birthday by his godson) will do its magic and help the team win.

“He got it for me at the start of last year and that’s when the Oilers turned things around so now when I’m watching games I’ll hold it in my hand (and) I’ll rub it for good luck,” he said.

Scott Culbertson, 44, calls the day Gretzky got traded the “worst day” of his life as an Oilers fan.

The superfan still remembers when his “heroes were parading around the Stanley Cup," back when Wayne Gretzky was still a local hero.

“We took it for granted that this was always going to be the case,” he remembers.

Culbertson has one room for Edmonton Oilers memorabilia, and another room dedicated to Wayne Gretzky alone. He's been collecting since he was 10.

Now, with Connor McDavid in the spotlight, he's got a “renewed sense of being a fan.”

“The year he was drafted, I remember going to the Kingsway store and asking when they would have his jersey, and the second they were out I was one of the first people to have them,” he said.

While Kempf and Culbertson are lifelong fans, Marcus Hannan is new to Edmonton Oilers fandom.

The 27-year-old moved to Edmonton six years ago and was hooked shortly thereafter.

“I’m a fairly die hard fan,” he said. “I went to 78 or 80 games last season before the playoffs. I missed maybe two games.”

He said he already has a collection of signed and regular jerseys, scarves and flags.

He said although he became a fan during a time when people were “bummed out” about the Oilers, he is excited for their return to the playoffs.