Police lay manslaughter charge in fentanyl overdose death

A 33-year-old man is also facing trafficking charges after February incident in Sherwood Park

Police have laid manslaughter charges after a Sherwood Park man died from a fentanyl overdose.

Edmonton police said in a press release Wednesday that a 33-year-old man is facing several charges, including manslaughter, in connection with the February overdose death.

Officers responded to a call in a parking lot near Gateway Boulevard and 43 Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, where they found a 39-year-old man dead and "slumped over in a vehicle," according to the release.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner confirmed through autopsy and toxicology tests that the man died from a fentanyl overdose.

Edmonton man Jamie Michael Dixon, 33, was arrested Monday and charged with mansalughter and three counts of trafficking.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim.

