Rogers Place to start restricting vehicle access on 104 Ave after events

People leaving The Weeknd’s concert at Rogers Place on Monday had to stay away from 104 Avenue, after it was closed to vehicles following the pop star's performance.

A spokesperson for Rogers Place says access was restricted after the concert on the road immediately south of the arena from 101 Street to 105 Street.

In an email, the spokesperson confirmed this was the first time this restriction had put in place for safety reasons, but would not comment on whether or not it was related to last weekend's attack.

They said the restriction was put in place after Edmonton police suggested it would help crowds leave the premises more efficiently and safely.