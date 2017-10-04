Rogers Place to start restricting vehicle access on 104 Ave after events
The road will be closed from 101 Street to 105 Street
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
People leaving The Weeknd’s concert at Rogers Place on Monday had to stay away from 104 Avenue, after it was closed to vehicles following the pop star's performance.
A spokesperson for Rogers Place says access was restricted after the concert on the road immediately south of the arena from 101 Street to 105 Street.
In an email, the spokesperson confirmed this was the first time this restriction had put in place for safety reasons, but would not comment on whether or not it was related to last weekend's attack.
They said the restriction was put in place after Edmonton police suggested it would help crowds leave the premises more efficiently and safely.
This restriction will now be in place for all future events at Rogers Place, including upcoming Edmonton Oilers games.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend returns to U.S. for questioning
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'
-
-
Eleven people charged with trafficking cocaine and pills: Nova Scotia police