Edmonton startup Pogo expands to Camrose, becomes Alberta's first small-town car share
This is also the company's first move outside the city
Edmonton car share service Pogo is hitting the road—and taking three of its vehicles to Camrose.
The cars will be based out of the University of Alberta's Augustana Campus in the town about 90 kilometers south of Edmonton.
This is Pogo's first expansion outside the city, and the first Alberta ride share service available outside a major city.
In a press release, Augustana Faculty Peter Berg said he plans to use Pogo.
“It’s very convenient – a few clicks on your phone and you’re off. And personally, our family has only one car and a carshare will help us keep it that way," he said.
He added that it will be an important transportation service for students.
Pogo launched in Edmonton in October 2014, and allows members to use an app to rent vehicles throughout central Edmonton by the hour, or for a day. They currently have 85 vehicles in Edmonton.
