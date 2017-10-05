Edmonton startup Pogo expands to Camrose, becomes Alberta's first small-town car share

Edmonton car share service Pogo is hitting the road—and taking three of its vehicles to Camrose.

The cars will be based out of the University of Alberta's Augustana Campus in the town about 90 kilometers south of Edmonton.

This is Pogo's first expansion outside the city, and the first Alberta ride share service available outside a major city.

In a press release, Augustana Faculty Peter Berg said he plans to use Pogo.

“It’s very convenient – a few clicks on your phone and you’re off. And personally, our family has only one car and a carshare will help us keep it that way," he said.

He added that it will be an important transportation service for students.