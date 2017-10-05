News / Edmonton

Gun complaint at University of Alberta was "unsubstantiated," police say

A student complained they saw a gun on Monday, but officials determined there is no threat to public safety

Edmonton police have questioned and released a man who a University of Alberta student believed was carrying a gun, and have determined the initial complaint was unsubstantiated.

In a news release, the university says police questioned the man and confirmed he was the person in a photo that was shared on social media. The man was co-operative, unarmed and the university says there is no threat to public safety.

On Monday, a student alerted University of Alberta Protective Services and said he had seen a male with a possible handgun in the washroom of the first floor of the Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Science.

Security advised him to call police, and officers arrived on scene at 5:21 to conduct a search. They did not find anyone with a handgun or who matched the caller’s description.

The university advises anyone who sees what they believe to be a threat to call 911, not campus security as the security personnel are peace officers and are not allowed get involved in a situation if there’s a weapon present.

