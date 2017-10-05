MacEwan's Trapline a bridge between Edmonton and the north

Brenda Draney has brought a piece of northern Alberta to the heart of downtown Edmonton.

On Thursday, MacEwan University unveiled her art installation, called Trapline, at its new Allard Hall.

The installation is made up of a bronze outline, which represents the boundary of a trapline, with a traditional hunters’ cabin suspended from the ceiling. There is also a series of paintings Draney created representing the importance of trapping in northern communities.

“This city’s legacy, this city’s history, is based on large part on all the small northern communities that travel back and forth to this city,” Draney said. “And they see this city as a part of their own.”

Draney is a MacEwan fine arts alum and a member of Sawridge First Nation near Slave Lake. She said she wanted to pay tribute to the pivotal role trapping has played in northern Alberta’s history. She was partly inspired by her sister’s father-in-law, who is a trapper.

Although she grew up in the north, she studied in Edmonton and has spent much of her life here, and saw her installation as a way to bridge those two worlds.

One of the reasons she embarked on the three-year project was to learn more about her own ancestral lands, and the role trappers played in it.

“I learned that trapping is actually very important to our history as northern people,” she said.

Allan Gilliland, Dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts and Communications, noted Draney’s art installation also comes with a residency attached to it, so she’ll be working with students to help them turn their studies into career paths.

“What Brenda’s piece now does is turn this great, conceptual, beautiful space into a space where art lives, where art works, and where art is going to be created. And this is a beautiful representation of that,” he said.

MacEwan President Deborah Saucier expects the installation to be thought-provoking and welcoming for students.

“Particularly in downtown Edmonton that doesn’t have many green spaces, we need physical reminders of our place in the land and on the land,” she said. “It reminds us of our connection to not only northern Alberta, but our connection to the land we live in every day.”

Draney hopes to extend that connection to her niece Caelyn, whose father is the trapper that helped to inspire the piece. A letter to Caelyn is engraved in a plaque near the installation.

“When you’ve built this foundation that is born of your history and you stay there and learn more about that, you’re in a strong place,” she said. “I hope (students) appreciate that narrative and bring their own stories and their own histories.”

She said she was surprised at how powerful it felt to leave her own permanent mark on the school which helped launch her career as an artist.